Candidate for Governor Cordray talks about experience and making schools safe

Democratic Candidate for Ohio Governor Richard Cordray was in Youngstown on Friday as part of a campaign swing along the Ohio River.

The candidate talked about key issues facing the Valley and the people of Ohio.

Cordray says he's in Youngstown because he wants to remind voters who he is, and that he's fought for them in state office before as the treasurer, the state's attorney general, as well as on the federal level as a consumer watch dog.

"I think my federal experience toughened me I had to deal with Republicans in Congress who were critics of what we were doing at the consumer bureau to put money back in people's pockets, who had been treated badly by financial institutions," Cordray said.

Cordray according to the Associated Press has received an "A" rating from the National Rifle Association. But with that rating and all that's going on with school shootings and threats, how does he propose to keep guns out of school and students safe?

He says he has a plan the Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed.

"We have twins my wife and I, they just graduated from high school. At their high school their was a single point of entrance and exit very tightly controlled. There was a school resource officer, a former law enforcement individual who got to know the kids, almost like a neighborhood watch officer for the high school and he could man that exit, he knew who was coming in, who was going out, what they were bringing in with them, making sure it was appropriate and he made that school feel very safe," Cordray said.

The candidate for governor says teachers being armed is not his approach if a school resource officer is available at the school's entrance and exit, has a good knowledge of the students and can spot trouble.

