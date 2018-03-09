Common thread links many Austintown business owners

There is a common thread that links many business owners in Austintown.

If you're looking for Chinese carry out, Siao's Little Hunan is a place that's been doing business for more than 30 years. The current owner has been working there since high school.

"I wanted to keep it going for them. I didn't want somebody else to buy it and change it," said Owner Jason Fritz.

Little Hunan is within walking distance of the former Voodoo Lounge. The Caribbean decor at the restaurant is still there, but a new owner is working to transform the place into the Barrel Head Tavern.

"As we make the money, we are changing one thing at a time, making it a nice place and offer something that isn't currently here in Austintown," said Owner Mike Fairbanks.

Both men are Austintown Fitch High School Graduates. They played football together and remain friends today.

They're also not the only Falcons investing in their hometown.

The Thirsty Frog is newly opened by the Class of 1984. Sam's Wedge Inn is being reinvented by a Fitch graduate. Expansions are planned at Barry Dyngles, which is also owned by a Fitch boy. Rachel's and Mojo's are too.

"We've got these guys now that have taken store fronts that would have otherwise been closed, vacant, dilapidated, and then it becomes a burden on the township from a zoning aspect," said Trustee Jim Davis.

The investment is also a chance for the business owners to give back to their hometown.

"It's nice to help someone go through school, or go through college," said Fritz.

"I had a lot of opportunities and we're trying to create them for other people," said Fairbanks.

