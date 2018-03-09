Missing New Middletown teen in Cleveland Police custody

A New Middletown teen who was listed as "missing and endangered" has been located in Cleveland according to Village Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio.

D'Egidio tells 21 News that 15-year-old Mandy Constable has been taken into custody by Cleveland Police and is being evaluated in a hospital in that city.

Police say the teen ran away from home on February 27 and had not been seen until now.

Family members told police that Constable is a habitual runaway, but is usually found in a day or two and returns home.

Constable had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a Missing Endangered Juvenile.

Police say when the teen is released from the hospital she will be returned to New Middletown for further action.

A news release from police does not elaborate on the meaning of "further action".