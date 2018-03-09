Missing New Middletown teen in Cleveland Police custody - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Missing New Middletown teen in Cleveland Police custody

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Mandy Constable Mandy Constable
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -

A New Middletown teen who was listed as "missing and endangered" has been located in Cleveland according to Village Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio.

D'Egidio tells 21 News that 15-year-old Mandy Constable has been taken into custody by Cleveland Police and is being evaluated in a hospital in that city.

Police say the teen ran away from home on February 27 and had not been seen until now.

Family members told police that Constable is a habitual runaway, but is usually found in a day or two and returns home.

Constable had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a Missing Endangered Juvenile.

Police say when the teen is released from the hospital she will be returned to New Middletown for further action.

A news release from police does not elaborate on the meaning of "further action".

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Friday, March 9 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-03-09 23:07:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-03-09 18:49:21 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms