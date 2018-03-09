Youngstown Water Dept. working to fix water issue in Austintown

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
Both men are Austintown Fitch High School Graduates. They're also not the only Falcon's investing in their hometown.More >>
Both men are Austintown Fitch High School Graduates. They're also not the only Falcon's investing in their hometown.More >>
Austintown police said Youngstown Water Department is working on fixing a water issue in the city.More >>
Austintown police said Youngstown Water Department is working on fixing a water issue in the city.More >>
A New Middletown teen who was listed as "missing and endangered" has been located in Cleveland according to Village Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio.More >>
A New Middletown teen who was listed as "missing and endangered" has been located in Cleveland according to Village Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio.More >>
A development project being viewed as another big economic boom for Lordstown is not sitting well with some neighbors near the project site. The property site is along Bailey Road south of the Ohio turnpike. It's where the TJX companies and it's Homegoods brand want to invest $160 million in a distribution center. The company has purchase and sale agreements for 290 acres, pending appropriate approvals and zoning changes. The site also borders Hallock-Young Road, ...More >>
A development project being viewed as another big economic boom for Lordstown is not sitting well with some neighbors near the project site. The property site is along Bailey Road south of the Ohio turnpike. It's where the TJX companies and it's Homegoods brand want to invest $160 million in a distribution center. The company has purchase and sale agreements for 290 acres, pending appropriate approvals and zoning changes. The site also borders Hallock-Young Road, ...More >>
A New Castle man has been charged with robbing a bank in Shenango Township earlier this month.More >>
A New Castle man has been charged with robbing a bank in Shenango Township earlier this month.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.More >>
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.More >>
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.More >>
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.More >>
A Philadelphia jury has awarded a New Jersey man and his wife $3.2 million for a sinkhole that caused the man to crash during a charity bike ride in the city three years ago.More >>
A Philadelphia jury has awarded a New Jersey man and his wife $3.2 million for a sinkhole that caused the man to crash during a charity bike ride in the city three years ago.More >>
About 100,000 gallons of manure have spilled into two streams in Pennsylvania, killing fish in the area but not posing a threat to the water quality.More >>
About 100,000 gallons of manure have spilled into two streams in Pennsylvania, killing fish in the area but not posing a threat to the water quality.More >>
A spokeswoman for a company whose natural gas well exploded and caught fire in Ohio last month says the well that had continued leaking methane has been capped.More >>
A spokeswoman for a company whose natural gas well exploded and caught fire in Ohio last month says the well that had continued leaking methane has been capped.More >>