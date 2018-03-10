Newton Falls Police warn residents of fake IRS phone calls

The Newton Falls Police Department is warning residents of fake calls from the IRS.

The department created a posted on its Facebook page saying, "There have been SPOOF CALLS, apparently made to virtually every 872, Newton Falls phone numbers".

The recording indicates that it's the IRS and that cops will arrest you on a warrant if you do not call back.

If you do call back, there will be a demand for money for back tax or a fine. A payment is required through gift cards.

Newton Falls police say as quick as you read them the numbers on the card, they are punching it into their computer, and your money is gone.

Police say they will not be able to get it back.

IRS has a reporting line for these scams at 1-800-366-4484.