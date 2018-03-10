Elderly man injured in St. Clair Twp. home invasion; suspect in custody

An 89-year-old man in St. Clair Township was flown to the hospital Friday afternoon after being brutally attacked in his Lisbon Street home.

Police Chief Brian McKenzie could not release details but said it was a very violent crime.

After interviewing community members and investigating the scene on Friday evening, police say they were able to form a suspect.

According to Chief McKenzie, the suspect was tracked down on Saturday morning.

Police say 49-year-old Robert E. Stevens came to the station voluntarily and confessed to the crime.

Stevens was arrested and has been charged with tampering with evidence. Police say other charges are pending.

Chief McKenzie says the 89-year-old victim is in critical condition in a Pittsburgh hospital.

At this time, police believe it was a random crime.

Authorities say they are still investigating what was taken in the invasion.

St. Clair Township Police Chief credits his officers and members of the Columbiana County Homicide Task Force in the arrest.