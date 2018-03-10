Elderly man injured in St. Clair Twp. home invasion; suspect in - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Elderly man injured in St. Clair Twp. home invasion; suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Robert E. Stevens Robert E. Stevens
ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio -

An 89-year-old man in St. Clair Township was flown to the hospital Friday afternoon after being brutally attacked in his Lisbon Street home. 

Police Chief Brian McKenzie could not release details but said it was a very violent crime. 

After interviewing community members and investigating the scene on Friday evening, police say they were able to form a suspect. 

According to Chief McKenzie, the suspect was tracked down on Saturday morning. 

Police say 49-year-old Robert E. Stevens came to the station voluntarily and confessed to the crime. 

Stevens was arrested and has been charged with tampering with evidence. Police say other charges are pending. 

Chief McKenzie says the 89-year-old victim is in critical condition in a Pittsburgh hospital.

At this time, police believe it was a random crime.

Authorities say they are still investigating what was taken in the invasion.

St. Clair Township Police Chief credits his officers and members of the Columbiana County Homicide Task Force in the arrest. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-03-12 22:16:56 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Monday, March 12 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:41:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms