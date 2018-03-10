Police: One person dead in shooting on Youngstown's southside

Youngstown police said one person is dead after a shooting on the city's southside Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for shots fired, where they found 38-year-old Darmetrus Smith dead on the front porch.

"Officers were sent to the scene in reference of shots fired," said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik. "When they walked on the front porch, they found a victim deceased from his gunshot wounds".

Crime scene tape was blocking off the intersection of Summer St. and Earle Ave. as police investigated.

The victim was transported to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's office.

Police said another incident happened around the same time on East Judson Avenue where a vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The driver crashed into a tree on Parmalee Ave., and the two people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Police would not comment if the two shootings are related.

Police are not giving any further information on the investigation or the motive.

