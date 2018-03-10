Police: One person dead in shooting on Youngstown's southside - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: One person dead in shooting on Youngstown's southside

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police said one person is dead after a shooting on the city's southside Saturday night. 

Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for shots fired, where they found 38-year-old Darmetrus Smith dead on the front porch. 

"Officers were sent to the scene in reference of shots fired," said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik. "When they walked on the front porch, they found a victim deceased from his gunshot wounds".

Crime scene tape was blocking off the intersection of Summer St. and Earle Ave. as police investigated. 

The victim was transported to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's office. 

Police said another incident happened around the same time on East Judson Avenue where a vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The driver crashed into a tree on Parmalee Ave., and the two people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Police would not comment if the two shootings are related. 

Police are not giving any further information on the investigation or the motive. 

Stay connected with 21 News as more information becomes available.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:33 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:33:09 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Saturday, March 10 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-03-10 23:36:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms