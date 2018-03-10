Woman rescued from Mahoning River in Warren

A woman was pulled from the Mahoning River late Saturday evening.

Trumbull Dispatch says witnesses heard someone calling for help around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the woman was yelling she couldn't swim.

Warren Fire Department says the current carried the woman half a mile down the river from South Street to around Trinity Baptist Church.

Warren police were able to pull her to shore there. Firefighters carried her to the road.

Firefighters say she was incoherent and was rushed to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for hypothermia.

Authorities say they are still investigating how the woman got in the river.

A police officer was also treated for hypothermia.