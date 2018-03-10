Reynolds makes is back to back state championships

The Raiders made it back to back Class AA Individual championships at the state tournament in Hershey. It's their second state crown this year after winning the dual meet in February.

Freshman Gary Steen won the 106 pound class championship with a 5-2 decision over Patrick Denmark from Trinity High School and ended his season 41-2.

Senior Cole Matthews took home the gold in the 138 pound bracket beating Caleb Dowling 5-2 from St. Joseph's High School. Matthews, who is headed to to University of Pittsburgh, wrapped a stellar career winning 43 matches this season to just two losses.

Reynolds out scored South Columbia who they defeated for the dual state championship 104 to 84 for the team championship.