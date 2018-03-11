Struthers home temporarily condemned after police discover meth - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers home temporarily condemned after police discover meth lab

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Mandy Hale Mandy Hale
Christopher Thompson Christopher Thompson
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

Two people are facing charges after the Mahoning County Drug Task Force and Struthers Police raided a home for the second time.  

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy says the home is temporarily condemned until it can be thoroughly checked out.

"It's a way to keep people out in case there are potential problems with the chemicals in the house," said Chief Roddy.

Police said they entered the home on Moore Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night on suspicion that meth and materials to make the drug were inside.

"There's all the chemicals and precursors to make Methamphetamine in this residence and there was also finished product," said Sgt. Larry McLaughlin, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office. 

Police said the home had been under investigation after 37-year-old Mandy Hale posted bond and was out of jail. 

Hale and another man that police said lives in the home, 38-year-old Christopher Thompson, are both facing charges of illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs (schedule I or II substance) and possession of cocaine.

The same home was also raided for drugs at the end of last November.

Hale was arrested back in November for making meth with her children present.

Police said she and 51-year-old Jeffrey L. Westcott were actively cooking meth when police entered the home. 

There were two children in the house at the time, aged four and eight.

The two were just indicted in February on those charges of illegally manufacturing drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs, child endangering and having weapons under disability.

All of the indicted charges are felonies. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-13 03:45:03 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Monday, March 12 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:41:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms