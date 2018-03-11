Struthers home temporarily condemned after police discover meth lab

Two people are facing charges after the Mahoning County Drug Task Force and Struthers Police raided a home for the second time.

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy says the home is temporarily condemned until it can be thoroughly checked out.

"It's a way to keep people out in case there are potential problems with the chemicals in the house," said Chief Roddy.

Police said they entered the home on Moore Street around 11 p.m. Saturday night on suspicion that meth and materials to make the drug were inside.

"There's all the chemicals and precursors to make Methamphetamine in this residence and there was also finished product," said Sgt. Larry McLaughlin, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the home had been under investigation after 37-year-old Mandy Hale posted bond and was out of jail.

Hale and another man that police said lives in the home, 38-year-old Christopher Thompson, are both facing charges of illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs (schedule I or II substance) and possession of cocaine.

The same home was also raided for drugs at the end of last November.

Hale was arrested back in November for making meth with her children present.

Police said she and 51-year-old Jeffrey L. Westcott were actively cooking meth when police entered the home.

There were two children in the house at the time, aged four and eight.

The two were just indicted in February on those charges of illegally manufacturing drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs, child endangering and having weapons under disability.

All of the indicted charges are felonies.