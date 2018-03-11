Three Mahoning Valley wrestlers win it all at the state tournament

Three Mahoning Valley wrestlers are state champions. For the first time in school history, Canfield has two state champions: David Crawford and Tyler Stein.

Crawford won the 182 pound class with a 5-3 decision over David Heath from from Akron Saint Vincent St. Mary's. It's the third time they faced off on the mat this season.

He never trailed in the match and has 48 wins this season.

Crawford is the first Cardinal to win back-to-back state championships.

His teammate Tyler Stein won the 220 pound class 7-4 over Brandon Phillips for Maumee. Stein grabbed the early lead with a take down and never trailed in the match.

He wrapped up his junior season with 49 wins.

Girard has a state champion for the first time; Jack DelGarbino made quick work of Steubenville's Tyler Ely, pinning him in 38 seconds in the 285 pound class.

DelGarbino earned his first state crown and is undefeated this season at 48-0.

Beaver Local's Cole McComas lost his state championship match to Tanner Jordan from St. Paris Graham Local.

McComas scored the first three points of the match only to Jordan close out the scoring with five consecutive points.

He finished the year at 45-4.