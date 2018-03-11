Work scheduled to begin next week on State Route 14 in Columbiana County

A bridge replacement project will be underway next Monday on State Route 14 in Columbiana County.

Crews will begin working to replace the County Line Road bridge over State Route 11 between Columbiana and Washingtonville on March 19.

There will be temporary lane closures on State Route 11.

Officials say all lanes will be open between peak hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

The closing was moved up from April 9. Traffic will be detoured on SR 9 north (North Lincoln Avenue) to U.S. 62 east (Youngstown-Salem Road) to SR 165 east (W. South Range Road) to SR 46 south (Columbiana-Canfield Road) back to SR 14.

The road is still scheduled to reopen by June 15.