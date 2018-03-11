Work scheduled to begin on State Route 14 in Columbiana County

A bridge replacement project will be underway Monday on State Route 14 in Columbiana County.

Crews will begin working to replace the County Line Road bridge over State Route 11 between Columbiana and Washingtonville.

There will be temporary lane closures on State Route 11.

Officials say all lanes will be open between peak hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

SR 14 will be closed to all traffic on April 9. Traffic will be detoured on SR 9 north (North Lincoln Avenue) to U.S. 62 east (Youngstown-Salem Road) to SR 165 east (W. South Range Road) to SR 46 south (Columbiana-Canfield Road) back to SR 14.

The road is scheduled to reopen by June 15.