Poland School District holding meeting to discuss state audit report

The Poland Board of Education is holding a community meeting on Monday to discuss changes recommended in the Auditor of State's Office six month performance audit.

The meeting will be on Monday at Poland Seminary High School at 7 p.m.

The Board of Education and Poland Local Schools Superintendent, David Janofa, will spend the first half hour of the meeting going over the audit.

At the meeting, there will be a question and answer session about the audit and any changes that may be coming to the district. School officials say a moderator will be present for the question and answer session.

According to the press release, community members will have two minutes for public comment.