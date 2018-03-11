Dairy cows adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Animals can be thrown off when we turn the clocks forward, just like the rest of us.

Renee and Clayton Kenny run Kenny Jersey Farm in Lawrence County, a dairy farm that's been in the family for 60 years.

"I think people always think that it's a lifestyle for us, and it's not. It's a business," said Renee Kenny.

A business that gets thrown off a bit for Daylight Saving time.

"Cows require about 16 hours of daylight, so in the barn that we're standing in right now, you can see that it's very light and bright in here. That just allows for extra daylight as it starts to get dark," said Kenny.

Now that it's getting dark an hour later, that changes the equation a little. Some farms choose to move up the milking times in the days leading up the time change just to make sure they stay on schedule.

The Kenny's have experimented with the idea in the past, but this year they are just letting the cows adjust naturally. It could make for a couple long days to start the week.

Much like the rest of us, cows are creatures of habit. One of the biggest challenges with the time change is simply getting used to a new schedule.

"Every day, they are milked within about a ten-minute window, morning and night," said Kenny. "That's simply by the manner the cows will enter our milking parlor. They really will enter in the same row every time and enter in almost the same exact area."

So, cows can get knocked off their routine just like us today. They milk 200 cows on that farm, producing around 55 pounds of milk a day, so they say especially in a case like this, keeping them all happy and healthy is a top priority.