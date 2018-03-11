Dairy cows adjust to Daylight Saving Time - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dairy cows adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
ENON VALLEY, Pa. -

Animals can be thrown off when we turn the clocks forward, just like the rest of us.

Renee and Clayton Kenny run Kenny Jersey Farm in Lawrence County, a dairy farm that's been in the family for 60 years.

"I think people always think that it's a lifestyle for us, and it's not. It's a business," said Renee Kenny.

A business that gets thrown off a bit for Daylight Saving time.

"Cows require about 16 hours of daylight, so in the barn that we're standing in right now, you can see that it's very light and bright in here. That just allows for extra daylight as it starts to get dark," said Kenny.

Now that it's getting dark an hour later, that changes the equation a little. Some farms choose to move up the milking times in the days leading up the time change just to make sure they stay on schedule.

The Kenny's have experimented with the idea in the past, but this year they are just letting the cows adjust naturally. It could make for a couple long days to start the week.

Much like the rest of us, cows are creatures of habit. One of the biggest challenges with the time change is simply getting used to a new schedule.

"Every day, they are milked within about a ten-minute window, morning and night," said Kenny. "That's simply by the manner the cows will enter our milking parlor. They really will enter in the same row every time and enter in almost the same exact area."

So, cows can get knocked off their routine just like us today. They milk 200 cows on that farm, producing around 55 pounds of milk a day, so they say especially in a case like this, keeping them all happy and healthy is a top priority.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:33 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:33:09 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Saturday, March 10 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-03-10 23:36:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms