Youngstown Water Department lifts boil alert

A boil alert for parts of Youngstown and Austintown has been lifted Sunday morning.

The advisory was put in place Friday evening after a power outage disrupted a major supply line, resulting in low water pressure for homes and businesses in neighborhoods east and west of Meridian Road.

All residents contained within the boundary East of Raccoon Rd, North of New Rd and West of Belle Vista Ave were affected.

The Youngstown Water Department says all microbiological drinking water samples have been examined and found to be non-contaminated.

The Department says the drinking water is now safe.