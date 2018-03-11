Trumbull County volunteers help feed the hungry

Volunteers from Catholic parishes all over Trumbull County and J- F-K Catholic School came together to help make sure no one goes to bed hungry.

They joined the Catholic Relief Services and Rise Against Hunger to package more than 15 thousand meals to feed the hungry in Burkina Faso, which is a country in West Africa. All meals packaged are designated for Church-run centers.

This is the second year JFK and Rise Against hunger have come together for this project.

"The experience is what people remember," said Brady Smith, the Assistant Community Engagement Manager for Rise Against Hunger. "It gives us an opportunity to have a hunger education talk, and they really have a hands on experience, because the next time these meals get touched, the next time these boxes get opened, it's people preparing them, and it's people that are actually benefiting from the work they are doing here today."

in addition to sending meals, CRS Helping Hands also provides grants from funds raised by local parishes for income-generating projects that will help those served by CRS to have food in the long term.