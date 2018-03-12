Victim thrown from S-U-V in Braceville crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Victim thrown from S-U-V in Braceville crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio -

One person is in the hospital after being thrown from an S-U-V that crashed in Braceville Township early Monday.

Dispatchers tell 21 News that a rescue crew and state troopers were sent to State Route 534 at around 4:30 am after the GMC Yukon ran into a ditch and struck a tree before overturning near Phalanx Mills Herner Road.

According to reports, one man was thrown from the S-U-V.

That portion of State Route 534 was closed until 6 am.

First Responders considered bringing in a medical helicopter but instead took the victim to St. Joseph Hospital in an ambulance.

State Troopers have not released the name of the victim, but say he is in critical condition.

