Police: Youngstown woman repeatedly Tased by intruders

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
The Trumbull County Department of Job and Family Services has announced the 2018 Summer Employment Program.More >>
Bond is set at half-a-million dollars for a man arrested following the severe beating of an elderly man at his St. Clair Township home.More >>
A New Castle man has been charged with robbing a bank in Shenango Township earlier this month.More >>
A financial news publisher is reporting that Toys “R” Us is preparing to close all of its stores in the United States.More >>
If you are on Medicare or will be soon, you'll be getting a new identification card in the mail that will be missing something.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.More >>
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.More >>
