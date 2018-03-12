Police: Youngstown woman repeatedly Tased by intruders - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Youngstown woman repeatedly Tased by intruders

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two women are claiming that eight other woman forced their way into an East Side home and repeatedly used a Taser on one of them.

Youngstown Police were dispatched to Dogwood Lane Sunday night by a woman who said the woman walked into the home and began threatening her and her 23-year-old sister saying, “You know what you did.”

Police were told that one of the intruders used a Taser on the sister four or five times.

E-M-T's examined the victim because she was vomiting after being Tased. She said she didn't want to go the hospital.

One of the women provided police with a possible first name of one of the suspects, but she said she didn't recognize the other intruders.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:34:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:33 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:33:09 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms