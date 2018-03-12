Police: Youngstown woman repeatedly Tased by intruders

Two women are claiming that eight other woman forced their way into an East Side home and repeatedly used a Taser on one of them.

Youngstown Police were dispatched to Dogwood Lane Sunday night by a woman who said the woman walked into the home and began threatening her and her 23-year-old sister saying, “You know what you did.”

Police were told that one of the intruders used a Taser on the sister four or five times.

E-M-T's examined the victim because she was vomiting after being Tased. She said she didn't want to go the hospital.

One of the women provided police with a possible first name of one of the suspects, but she said she didn't recognize the other intruders.