A chilly start to the week with even more snow on the way

Monday kicks the week off with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s, the good news is there will be some filtered sunshine to not make it feel as gloomy.

Tuesday snow will work in throughout the day, accumulations of a coating to around an inch can't be ruled out. Snow will stick through Wednesday Morning then remain scattered through Thursday.

Highs this week will make it feel like Mid-January before a brief warm-up this weekend.

Highs should reach the low to mid-50s for Saint Patricks's Day! Temperatures will then drop back into the 40s after the weekend.