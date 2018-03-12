Trumbull County MetroParks eyes possible levy

Declining revenue from natural gas wells and increasing costs are just two of the reasons Trumbull County residents may be asked to approve a levy to operate the County MetroParks.

Park Operations Director Zachary Svette tells 21 News that the MetroParks Board is inviting members of the public to a meeting later this month to discuss a possible levy.

Svette tells 21 News that right now the parks have no levy, but currently operate on a $95,000 annual budget provided by the county commissioners.

The park also receives revenue from natural gas well leases. But that stream of income has dwindled from $26,000 to around $5,000 over the past eight years.

In addition, Svette says that operating costs are increasing.

He says in addition to the cost of caring for and maintaining the 16.8 mile Western Reserve Greenway Bike Trail, the MetroParks Board has opened new parks in recent years.

According to its website, the MetroParks also oversees the Mahoning River Water Trail, the 12.5-acre Thomas A Swift MetroPark in Leavittsburg, The Clarence Darrow MetroPark and disc golf course in Champion, the 13.5-acre Canoe City MetroPark in Warren Township, and the Eastlake MetroPark that it operates jointly with the City of Cortland.

The March 28 meeting is to gauge the public’s interest and support level for a possible park tax levy in a future election.

The meeting will discuss the history and current state of the park district, how we are currently funded, our recent years’ budget levels, park board members, volunteer and potential donations.

The meeting will be held at Kent State Trumbull in the Technology building in room 117 on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 6 pm.

People who are interested but who cannot attend are asked to email Zachary Svette at svettez@aol.com or call him at 330-307-0708.