Niles firefighters still waiting for leaky roof repair

Niles firefighters continue living and sleeping across the street from their fire trucks as roof repairs continue at the fire station.

City officials moved the crews to the Scope Center earlier this month so workers could begin repairing leaks on the fire station roof.

Niles Service Director Ed Stredney expected the repairs to be completed today but announced last week that it could be another two weeks before work will be done and firefighters can move back to their headquarters.

Once the work is completed, the fire station will be inspected to make sure that the living quarters are free from mold.

In the meantime, the City of Niles will continue to hold all Scope Senior Center day and evening activities at the Niles Wellness Center until Monday, March 26, 2018.