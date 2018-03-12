$500,000 bond set for suspect in St. Clair Twp. beating - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

$500,000 bond set for suspect in St. Clair Twp. beating

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Bond is set at half-a-million dollars for a man arrested following the severe beating of an elderly man at his St. Clair Township home.

Robert E. Stevens, 49, was arraigned in East Liverpool Municipal Court Monday on charges of tampering with evidence.

However, police say more serious charges are pending.

Stevens was arrested on Friday after an 89-year-old man was beaten at his Lisbon Street home.

The victim, whose name still has not been released, is in critical condition after being flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police have not said what they believe the motive was behind the home invasion or if anything was taken.

