Steel Trolley Diner to reopen Tuesday

Lisbon's Steel Trolley Diner is set to open its doors again after a nearly two-month-long closure due to health violations.

A sign on the door of the iconic eatery says it will open again 11 am Tuesday.

The diner was closed in mid-January after being cited for several health code violations issued by the Columbiana County Board of Health.

The health board suspended restaurant's food license after issuing citations for 27 violations, some of which Health Commissioner Wesley Vins described at the time as “reoccurring”.

A health department official tells 21 News that the diner passed inspection last week and the operator picked up the license on Friday.