Niles woman rescued from river said people were trying to kill her

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
The Trumbull County MetroParks is considering whether to go to the voters for financial support as revenues continues to dwindle. "We've been operating on bare bones," Zachary Svette said, director of parks operations. Svette says he's considering a tax levy, but wants to meet with members of the community to gauge their level of support and find people interested in forming a levy committee. The meeting is scheduled for March 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kent State Trumb...More >>
As students around the nation prepare to for a day of rallies, walkouts, and protests to showcase solidarity after a deadly school shooting in Florida, schools around the valley are thinking about how best to allow students to exercise their rights while keeping them safe.More >>
An Ohio Supreme Court Justice is visiting Youngstown to learn more about a successful and growing community resource program.More >>
An unexpected situation in Sharon Monday morning had a garbage truck operator dropping trash, rather than picking it up.More >>
Austintown Local School District is responding to concerns in the community, following threats and incidents at the school that led to separate lockdowns, arrests, and investigations.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.More >>
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.More >>
