Niles woman rescued from river said people were trying to kill her

Warren police are investigating claims made a woman who said three people threw her into the Mahoning River in an attempt to take her life.

A caller to 911 reported hearing a woman's voice coming from the river at around 10:30 Saturday night.

The woman was screaming that she couldn't swim, according to the caller.

After the current carried the woman about a half mile down the river a Warren Police Officer jumped in and pulled the woman to safety near Highland Court.

First responders from the fire department carried the 33-year-old Niles woman to the road and took her to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Once there, police say the woman told them that she had been thrown into the river by two women and a man because they were trying to kill her.

The woman gave police descriptions of the three people.

The officer who rescued the woman was treated for hypothermia.