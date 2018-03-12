Sharon garbage truck catches fire, forced to drop load onto street

An unexpected situation in Sharon Monday morning had a garbage truck operator dropping trash, rather than picking it up.

Shortly after 10:30 am the rear end of a garbage truck caught fire near the corner of Linden Street and Case Avenue.

The truck operator was forced to dump the contents onto Case Avenue.

The fire department was called out and was able to extinguish the flames.

Shortly before 1 pm crews were still attempting to use heavy machinery to lift the garbage into a portable dumpster.

Traffic is blocked in the area.

There's no word at this time what started the blaze.