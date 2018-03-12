H.S. basketball scores (3/9/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/9/18)

Boys' Basketball Tournament 

Division Warren District Championship 

Champion 41 LaBrae 56 | LaBrae plays Canton Central Catholic Wednesday 6:15 pm at the Canton Fieldhouse 

Division IV Struthers District Championship 

East Canton 53 Western Reserve 48 

Division IV Orwell District Championship 

Bristol 33 Cornerstone Christian 50 

PIAA State Playoffs First Round 

Class AAAA

Hickory 92 Belle Vernon 52

Grove City 48 Quaker Valley 54 

Valley 45 Sharon 72

New Castle 80 Fort LeBoeuf 48 

Class A 

Propel 26 Kennedy Catholic 73 

PIAA Girls State Playoffs 

Class AA 

Reynolds 36 Serra Catholic 19 

Leechburg 40 West Middlesex 56 

