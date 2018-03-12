H.S. basketball scores (3/10/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/10/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys Basketball Tournament 

Division II Boardman District Championship 

Struthers 59 Lakeview 72 | Lakeview plays Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joe's at the Canton Civic Center 

PIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament 

Class AA 

Springdale 37 West Middlesex 70 

Wilmington 60 Coudersport 71 

Class AAA 

Greenville 63 Cardinal-Wuerl North Catholic 51

PIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament 

Class A 

Portage 34 Kennedy Catholic 66

West Greene 63 Farrell 67 

Class AAAAA 

Hickory 40 Oakland Catholic 65 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms