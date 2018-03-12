Julius Randle's 36 lead Lakers past LeBron's Cavs, 127-113

Boys' High School Basketball State Tournament Division II | Canton Regional Lakeview (20-6) vs Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joe's (17-6) Thursday 6:15 pm at the Canton Civic Center Division III | Canton Regional LaBrae ( 24-1) vs Canton Central Catholic (16-9) Wednesday 6:15 pm at the Canton FieldhouseMore >>
Boys' High School Basketball State Tournament Division II | Canton Regional Lakeview (20-6) vs Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joe's (17-6) Thursday 6:15 pm at the Canton Civic Center Division III | Canton Regional LaBrae ( 24-1) vs Canton Central Catholic (16-9) Wednesday 6:15 pm at the Canton FieldhouseMore >>
PIAA Boys & Girls State Basketball Playoffs: 2nd round pairingsMore >>
PIAA Boys & Girls State Basketball Playoffs: 2nd round pairingsMore >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, March 10, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, March 10, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, march 9, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, march 9, 2018.More >>
Julius Randle had a career-high 36 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers auditioned for LeBron James' favor in free agency with a 127-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on...More >>
Julius Randle had a career-high 36 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers auditioned for LeBron James' favor in free agency with a 127-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.More >>
Jamie Oleksiak scored a goal against his former team to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Sunday night.More >>
Jamie Oleksiak scored a goal against his former team to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Sunday night.More >>
Three Mahoning Valley wrestlers are state champions.More >>
Three Mahoning Valley wrestlers are state champions.More >>
Nazem Kadri scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.More >>
Nazem Kadri scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.More >>
The Reynolds Raiders made it back to back Class AA Individual championships at the state tournament in Hershey. It's their second state crown this year after winning the dual meet in February.More >>
The Reynolds Raiders made it back to back Class AA Individual championships at the state tournament in Hershey. It's their second state crown this year after winning the dual meet in February.More >>
Gyasi Zardes scored two goals, the second on a penalty in the 94th minute, and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 3-2 on Saturday.More >>
Gyasi Zardes scored two goals, the second on a penalty in the 94th minute, and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 3-2 on Saturday.More >>