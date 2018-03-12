Ohio Supreme Court Justice visits Red Zone in Youngstown

An Ohio Supreme Court Justice is visiting Youngstown to learn more about a successful and growing community resource program.

Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy has heard good things about the Red Zone and it's founder Maurice Clarett and wanted to come to Youngstown to learn more and see how it could serve people in other communities.

"If there's something successful happening, it's great to be able to tell people about that. It's also great to tell people about a story of great redemption, of hope, of change, of giving back to a community and making people whole," Justice Kennedy said.

Clarett, who had his own issues with addiction and served prison time, founded the Red Zone two years ago. It now has a staff of 130 and has provided services to more 600 youth and adults in the Youngstown area.

A second Red Zone is now operating in Columbus.

