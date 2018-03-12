Austintown school students talk safety

All this talk of school safety comes from police, school officials and lawmakers. But what do the students think?

Like many local schools districts, Austintown administrators didn't want students pouring out into the streets on Wednesday so they met with the student councils to come up with a way students could voice their concerns and learn more about safety at the school buildings.

Students 21 News spoke with Monday, say they want Wednesday to be more than just skipping class.

8th grader, Chassity Dykes, said, "Students were talking about walking out and getting out of class for it. They were more interested in not being in class than what the actual problem is."

"I hope everyone realizes what we are doing on Wednesday is for everybody's benefit and we are just doing it to follow what other people are doing. We truly feel horrible about what happened in Florida." said Gia DiRenzo, Fitch Junior.

Kara Pirone, 7th grader, said, "The main goal on the walkout is to educate people on the safety precautions we have to take if something like this does happen and if you see something say something. speak up and don't be afraid."

The students say the images of the school shooting are on their minds and they realize it could happen anywhere.

"I hope they take away that this is not the time to mess around and we need to feel thankful for the safety we have here at Austintown and be careful with everything we do and say," added Pirone.