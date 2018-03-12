A Wintry Week But Milder Weekend

The Valley has been in a chilly weather pattern for much of March so far and that will not change over the next few days. Temperatures will be several degrees below average through Friday with plenty of clouds, cold breezes and occasional snow showers. Snow will not add up to much in most locations but there can be up to a few inches or so by the end of the week in areas close to the primary snow belt.

Just in time for the weekend, we expect a nice warming trend. St. Patrick's Day will be partly sunny with afternoon temperatures above average for a change. Sunday should be even warmer.