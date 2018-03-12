East Liverpool man sentenced for exposing Officer to Fentanyl

A man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after exposing an East Liverpool Officer to Fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Authorities say 25-year-old Justin Buckel of East Liverpool pleaded guilty to 23 charges in court on Monday.

In May of 2017, Buckel exposed East Liverpool Police Officer, Chris Green to fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Officials say Officer Green survived the exposure but needed to be revived with 4 doses of Narcan.

"Fentanyl is so dangerous that even the slightest exposure can be deadly, but thankfully, in this case, naloxone was close at hand," said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Buckel pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 3 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 2 counts of trafficking in heroin, 2 counts of trafficking in cocaine, 13 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and assault on a police officer.

Authorities say some of Buckel's charges are associated with an investigation conducted by Columbiana County Drug Task Force in 2017.

Buckel was one of 100 people indicted in November as a result of an investigation that uncovered a fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, and cocaine trafficking ring.

According to a press release sent by Attorney General DeWine, two of the alleged ringleaders of the drug trafficking organization are still wanted on charges connected to the case.

Authorities say the alleged ringleaders are 26-year-old Allen Jackson of Cleveland and 30-year-old Anthony Jackson of Cleveland Heights.

Investigators say those accused of trafficking drugs as part of the organization, are responsible for funneling the equivalent of approximately 1 million potentially fatal doses and 350,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl.

Anyone with information on where the two men are, please contact the Columbiana County Drug Task Force at (330) 424-0309.