YCSD Board of Education calls meeting to discuss finances

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown City School District Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday evening at East High School to discuss finances. 

Some members believe the funds for the district are being misused. Those members say they are being misused mostly in instances of administration travel. 

"We're supposed to be an academic distress, so the funding should be in the classroom, supporting the teachers and help our children move forward," said Brenda Kimble, President of the Youngstown City School District Board of Education.

Kimble says the budget cuts have to come from somewhere and it shouldn't be from the classroom. She says the best solution to help the district's finances is to cut back on administration and bring the money back into programs that have been taken from students. 

Board members say the funds need to be used to help see the academic success of the district continue to rise. 

"We have to be concerned about finances because finances are what we need to educate our students," said Kimble. 

