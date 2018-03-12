Flag flown over Nation's Capital to honor Scoutmaster from Warren

A United State Flag was flown over the Nation's Capital Monday evening in honor of a local Scoutmaster killed in a car accident in 2017.

Congressman Bill Johnson presented the flag to honor Troop 101 Scoutmaster Jim Potjunas of Warren, Ohio.

Potjunas and some scouts were involved in the August crash in Gustavus Township as they were on their way to a camping trip in Canada.

The flag was given to Potjunas's wife in front of scout members, family, and friends.

Congressman Bill Johnson was present at the scout meeting where members could talk to him and ask questions.