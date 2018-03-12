East Palestine student named Academic All Star

A 5th-grade student in East Palestine has been named an Academic All Star by the Ohio Lottery.

Hannah Felger is a member of the Science Club, part of the Leader of the Pack group, and on the Honor Roll.

School officials say Hannah was also a personal assistant to the 8th-grade Leadership Team.

For being recognized as an Academic All Star, Hannah will receive an assortment of Partners in Education merchandise from the Ohio Lottery along with a gift card.

Academic All Star is a program through the Ohio Lottery that runs through the school year.