Austintown hosts school safety summit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown hosts school safety summit

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Nearly a month since that deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed, school safety remains top of mind for a lot of parents. 

In Austintown, school leaders held a school safety summit to answer any questions and make sure the community understands that school safety is their number one priority.

"We have one of the safest schools in the country," said Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier.

The hour and a half session was led by Superintendent Vince Colaluca who wanted to ease parents fear.

"When you bring your children to us, we act as your parents, to them. We are not going to let anything happen to them," said Colaluca.

Close to 200 people attended the safety summit to learn about the school districts plans, processes and protocols.

"No question about it, the Austintown School Board and administration really care about your kids and we're doing whatever we can to keep your kids safe."

Colaluca says the key is having 8 police officers patrolling the campus every day and he says the partnership with the police department and township is unlike any other in the area, let alone the state.

"Our district has been able to have the foresight and have the management of your tax dollars that you give us, thank you, and we've been able to provide this service that a lot of other districts can't provide."

Questions during the summit ranged from security to information. One parent asked if they could do a better job of communicating information during a lockdown.

"Giving out information sometimes can cause problems. We are very transparent, but when it's all said and done, we'll give you as much information as possible, but at the time things are going on, very difficult to get information out," said Colaluca.

The question about arming teachers with guns was also posed. 

"The 2nd amendment is something we aren't even going down that road, that's something again for individual families but our board put the resources to put trained officers in buildings, not our teacher that is there to teach kids," said Colaluca.

Lt. Tom Collins, who is in charge of Austintown Schools security, also weighed in.

"Every morning during roll call, I asses my officers and make sure they are ready for the day. If you empower teachers to carry a firearm, who is going to evaluate them? We are talking about opening a huge pandora's box," said Lt. Collins.

When the question was brought up about extra precautions at recess, Colaluca emphasized that educators can not let fear keep them from moving forward.

"I think we have to be very proactive, we have to continue our training, but I don't know if we want to stop doing the things we do."

Colaluca says he wants to find ways to continue to provide resources and help students address issues such as mental health.

"Students, if they see something, say something. If a child is at home, texting or talking or feeling emotionally down and gives that trigger to a friend, we need to know because we can't intervene after the fact," said Colaluca. "The first line of defense starts the first day of school. We have a program called PBIS (Positive Behaviors and Intervention Support). It teaches students the proper way to do things. Our guidance counselors are great, we have two social workers and also partner with Alta Care."

Other topics included metal detectors, clear book bags and bolo sticks. Colaluca says the safety committee meets regularly and works to make sure they are maintaining the best practices. 

One question was asked about the role parents can play in helping maintain school safety. 

"It's important to the know the maturity level of you child. Be involved in your child's life. Talk everyday, if you hear something or see something, say something."

Colaluca also announced they are changing terminology from "soft lockdown" to "hallway restriction." He says the words soft lockdown caused too much confusion for parents last week. He says during hallway restriction, classes will go on as usual while they investigate a possible threat. He says there is no need for parents to pick up their kids. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-13 03:45:03 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Monday, March 12 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:41:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms