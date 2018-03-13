Canfield offers alternative to National School Walkout

After urging parents to encourage their children not to take part in National School Walkout, Canfield School officials now say students will be allowed to use the high school auditorium to express their feelings in the wake of Florida school shootings that claimed 17 lives.

Protest organizers are calling on students, teachers, school administrators, parents, and supporters to walk out of schools around the nation for 17 minutes at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14.

The protest is designed to encourage Congress to take action to prevent future gun violence in schools

In an open letter to members of the community, the Canfield Board of Education last week warned that students participating in Wednesday's nationwide event could face disciplinary action.

On Monday a spokesperson for Canfield Schools sent 21 News an email saying that although no specific event is planned at the high school, students will be permitted to use the auditorium.

Canfield Schools Superintendent Alex Geordan informed parents last week that school officials are required by law to monitor attendance and for safety reasons would not allow students to leave school without a parental excuse.

