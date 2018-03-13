Under spotlight, Pennsylvania House race goes to voters

By BILL BARROW and MARC LEVY

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) - Voters in western Pennsylvania are set to choose between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb in a special congressional election that could offer signs of what's to come in November's midterm elections.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

President Donald Trump dominated the district in 2016 and has offered his backing to Saccone.

But the Republican nominee finds himself risking an upset that would rattle GOP confidence as it tries to defend its House majority. The White House has blamed the potential loss on Saccone.

Lamb has positioned himself as a moderate and could offer a roadmap for other Democratic candidates running in areas outside liberal strongholds.

The winner replaces Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in October amid a sex scandal.

