Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $738 million

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
There are millions of reasons to watch the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot drawings this week on 21 WFMJ.

The combined jackpots for both games have reached $738 million after rolling since January.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has an annuity value of $318 million, or $187.6 million cash.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday has an annuity value of $420 million, or $248.7 million cash.

Each game costs $2 to play.

Pool Play forms are available on palottery.com for players who wish to pool their ticket purchases with family, friends or coworkers.

You may watch the drawings on 21 News at Eleven.

