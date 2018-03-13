Howland teachers urged not to take sides on National Walkout Day

Howland Local Schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher is telling staff members that it is important for his staff not to promote or deny political views expressed on Wednesday's National School Walkout.

The advice is included in a letter Superintendent Spicher has posted on the district's website which outlines plans to allow students to express their views without leaving school buildings.

Schools around the Valley have taken various positions on they will respond to a call for students and teachers to leave their classrooms for 17 minutes Wednesday morning in the wake of the shooting deaths of seventeen people at a Florida high school.

“It is important to recognize that there are a variety of political statements being shared for these walk-outs, and none of them should be promoted or denied by staff as long as students are not disruptive and conducting in a manner consistent with the student code of conduct, Board policy, and Ohio Revised Code,” Spicher writes in the letter.

Spicher says that students' views should be respected whether or not they wish to take part in the event.

“Students will not be penalized academically or have attendance impacted for participation as long as conducted in a peaceful and appropriate manner,” writes Spicher. “If a student asks a staff member if she or he should participate, there will be no specificity either way, as it is a student’s choice.”

The superintendent says he is encouraging that lessons may be learned from student-led activities on how to peacefully express themselves.

According to Spicher, in the interest of student safety, the school has planned safe and organized walkouts that include no students leaving the school buildings.

Remaining in the building during the walk-out as prescribed by the administration will not be counted as an absence, says Spicher.

Students are expected to follow guidelines established by the building principal and listen to staff.

“The schools do not establish any singular political stance to the issue of how to best address school safety, guns, violence, and other related stances students may be taking,” says Spicher.

Below is the text of the superintendent's letter in its entirety.

Student Walk-out Information for Parents and Students