Flurries for a few days before a warmer weekend

Meteorologist AJ Harris's Forecast:

Grab your coats! It's going to feel like the middle of winter for a few days. Tuesday will be chilly and blustery with temperatures only reaching the mid 30's by the afternoon.

There will be scattered light snow and flurries throughout the day and evening with a half inch or less of accumulation expected in most areas.

The chance to see some isolated snow showers will last through Thursday, and high temperatures will remain in the 30's until the weekend.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be more mild with highs near 50.