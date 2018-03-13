Flurries for a few days before a warmer weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Flurries for a few days before a warmer weekend

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect

Meteorologist AJ Harris's Forecast:

Grab your coats! It's going to feel like the middle of winter for a few days. Tuesday will be chilly and blustery with temperatures only reaching the mid 30's by the afternoon. 

There will be scattered light snow and flurries throughout the day and evening with a half inch or less of accumulation expected in most areas.

The chance to see some isolated snow showers will last through Thursday, and high temperatures will remain in the 30's until the weekend.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be more mild with highs near 50.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms