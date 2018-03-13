Help sought in finding missing Austintown teen

The Austintown Police Department is asking members of the public for any information on the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing since last week.

According to a posting on the police department's Facebook page, 17-year-old Daveen Bires is considered a runaway missing juvenile.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Bires was reported missing on March 8.

Although the teen may still be in the Valley, she may travel to Canada.

She's described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 98 pounds, with grey eyes.

Although her hair is listed as brown in color, investigators say it may have been dyed to a reddish blonde.

Any tips can be called into the Austintown Police dispatch t 330.799.9721 or to the APD tip line 330.270.5108 reference case #18-1199.