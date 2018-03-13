Target recalls jeans due to laceration risk - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Target recalls jeans due to laceration risk

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of girl's jeans sold exclusively at Target stores due to a laceration hazard.

Approximately 30,000 pairs of the Cat & Jack Girls' Star-Studded Skinny Jeans are being recalled because the metal stars can detach, posing a possibility that the wearer could be receive cuts.

Target has received six reports of metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.

The jeans were sold in sizes 4 through 18P and have metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs. “Cat & Jack” and the words “Super Skinny” are printed on the inside waistband of the jeans.

They were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for about $18.

The hangtag attached to the jeans has one of the following numbers, 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392 at the top of the tag:

Product Recall Details

Target Item Number:

205-03-1377

205-03-1378

205-03-1379

205-03-1380

205-03-1381

205-03-1382

205-03-1383

205-03-1384

205-03-1385

205-03-1386

205-03-1387

205-03-1388

205-03-1389

205-03-1390

205-03-1391

205-03-1392

Online Item Number:

52524689

52524695

52524698

52524680

52524684

52524688

52524692

52524694

52524681

52524687

52524691

52524696

52524697

52524679

52524685

52524690

People are being advised to immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

    •   
