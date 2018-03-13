Bazetta Walmart unveils online grocery pickup - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bazetta Walmart unveils online grocery pickup

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

Another retail chain in the Valley is taking some of the efforts out of shopping for food.

The Walmart in Bazetta Township on Tuesday unveiled its Online Grocery Pickup service, which allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at the store at no extra charge.

To order, customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their ZIP codes to select the participating store and begin creating their shopping lists.

During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders.

Walmart employees select the produce, meats and other requested items.

Customers can park in a specified Online Grocery Pickup parking space marked in orange, and enter a designated number to call to contact an employee who will load the prepared order into the customer's car.

Giant Eagle stores in Liberty, Austintown and Doral Drive in Boardman offer a similar service they call Curbside Express.

