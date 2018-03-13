Warren schools add new school resource officer

All of the elementary schools in the Warren City School District will have a school resource officer employed full-time.

On Monday, the district hired its sixth officer in an ongoing effort to ensure school safety at all of its buildings.

“Our goal is to give our students the best, safest environment we can so they, along with our teachers, administrators and staff, can focus on education," Michael Wasser said in a press release, director of district business operations.

Prior to the hiring, Lincoln and McGuffey PK-8 schools were sharing a school resource officer.

Warren G. Harding High School has two full-time officers monitoring the building each day.

The district pays $50,000 per officer for the nine months they're on duty at the schools.