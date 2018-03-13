Amazon recalls 260,000 chargers due to overheating risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Tuesday that Amazon is recalling 260,000 portable battery chargers due to possible fire hazards.

According to the CPSC, the battery in the AmazonBasics portable power banks can overheat and ignite, which could pose fire and burn hazards.

Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.

The recall involves six versions of AmazonBasics’ portable lithium-ion battery chargers/power banks:

16,100 mAh

10,000 mAh

5,600 mAh

2,000 mAh with micro USB cable

3,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable.

The rubberized or metallic power banks are black and rectangular. They measure about 3 inches long by 1.4 inches high by 0.9 inches wide.

The power banks were sold with or without a USB charger cable and a carrying pouch.

The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit. Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back of the unit.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.

Call Amazon toll-free at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or online anytime at https://amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com/ to register the product and receive a full refund.