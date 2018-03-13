Accidents snarl westbound I-80 traffic in Austintown

Multi-vehicle traffic accidents in Austintown have forced the temporary shut down of westbound traffic on Interstate 80.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that as of now, there are three separate accidents near the Meander Reservoir.

OSP says the accidents are believed to involve at least 17 vehicles, many of which are tractor trailers, happened just after noon Tuesday.

There are accidents snarling traffic in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. However, as of 12:45 p.m. only the westbound lane had been shut down to traffic.

State troopers are diverting westbound I-80 traffic onto Route 46.

Troopers say they do not have an estimate on how long the Interstate will be closed to traffic, but anticipate it could be a while.

Several ambulances and a Life-Flight medical helicopter were called to the crash scene. However, the helicopter was canceled due to bad weather.

21 News has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.