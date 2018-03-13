Accidents snarl westbound I-80 traffic in Austintown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Accidents snarl westbound I-80 traffic in Austintown

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Picture sent in by a 21 News viewer Picture sent in by a 21 News viewer
Picture sent in by a 21 News viewer Picture sent in by a 21 News viewer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Multi-vehicle traffic accidents in Austintown have forced the temporary shut down of westbound traffic on Interstate 80.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that as of now, there are three separate accidents near the Meander Reservoir. 

OSP says the accidents are believed to involve at least 17 vehicles, many of which are tractor trailers, happened just after noon Tuesday.

There are accidents snarling traffic in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. However, as of 12:45 p.m. only the westbound lane had been shut down to traffic. 

State troopers are diverting westbound I-80 traffic onto Route 46.

Troopers say they do not have an estimate on how long the Interstate will be closed to traffic, but anticipate it could be a while. 

Several ambulances and a Life-Flight medical helicopter were called to the crash scene.  However, the helicopter was canceled due to bad weather.

21 News has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-13 03:45:03 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Monday, March 12 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-12 19:41:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms