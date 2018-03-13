Great Groceries: Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
Multi-vehicle traffic accidents in Austintown have forced the temporary shut down of westbound traffic on Interstate 80.More >>
As students around the nation prepare to for a day of rallies, walkouts, and protests to showcase solidarity after a deadly school shooting in Florida, schools around the valley are thinking about how best to allow students to exercise their rights while keeping them safe.More >>
There is more of a police presence in the Warren City School System as of Monday.More >>
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Tuesday that Amazon is recalling 260,000 portable battery chargers due to possible fire hazards.More >>
A New Castle man suspected of robbing a bank in Shenango Township is free on bond after being arraigned on charges of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.More >>
An Ohio village ordered to pay back $3 million in citations stemming from automated traffic cameras is taking its case to the state Supreme Court.More >>
Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.More >>
A southwestern Ohio babysitter is accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says the child was left brain dead.More >>
The manager of an Ohio restaurant says a woman stole money from a donation box intended to help the families of two slain officers and spent it on a nearby lottery machine.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.More >>
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.More >>
