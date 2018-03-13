Great Groceries: Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup sliced carrots

1 1/2 cups sliced celery

1 onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

12 oz. egg noodles

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

4 Tbsp. fresh finely chopped parsley



Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery and onion; sauté for about 7 minutes or until vegetables begin to soften. Add garlic and sauté for another 1 to 2 minutes. Add chicken broth, bay leaves, thyme, oregano and pepper; bring to a boil.

Allow mixture to boil gently for about 5 minutes or until vegetables are fork-tender. Add noodles and boil mixture for about 10 minutes, or until noodles are soft and cooked through.

Add chicken and parsley and boil for 2 minutes. Taste soup and add salt to taste. Remove bay leaves and serve warm.