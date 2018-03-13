Great Groceries: Italian Sausage and Pepper Skewers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Italian Sausage and Pepper Skewers

Italian Sausage and Pepper Skewers

2/3 cup stone-ground mustard
1/3 cup beer 
1 lb. Sparkle Italian rope sausage, cut into 2-inch pieces
4 Tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks
1 yellow bell pepper, cut into chunks
1 onion, cut into chunks
Skewers

In a small saucepan, combine mustard and beer. Bring to a low boil over medium heat; cook for 2 minutes. 

Combine olive oil, salt and Italian seasoning in a large bowl. Add peppers and onion; toss to coat. Thread meat, peppers and onions onto wooden skewers. Using grill or grill pan, cook skewers for about 7 minutes per side. Once sausage is cooked through, remove from heat and serve with sauce. 

